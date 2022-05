i may have more than 288 pebbles

New book by Sophie Blackall — “Things to Look Forward To.” I just know Sophie Blackall and I would be best friends if she lived next door to me and wasn’t a famous author and illustrator living in New York . . . I actually bought this book for my friend Maricelis, but I read the whole thing tonight so that I could give it to her tomorrow. Had to make sure it was appropriate, right? At least that’s what I told myself.