eve’s happiness poem by wiesnerbeth
eve’s happiness poem

I’ve been reading “Layla’s Happiness” by Mariahadessa Ekere Tallie to my second grade groups and afterwards we write “happiness poems.” I could be best friends with Eve if she was only 50 years older.
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
