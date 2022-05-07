Previous
another cold, rainy day by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3223

another cold, rainy day

Can’t believe I’ve kept this alive AND it has even more flowers than it did a month ago. Must thrive on neglect. I need to get more of these so I can feel like a real gardener.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
