in the library by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3239

in the library

Reading “I Got a Chicken for my Birthday” by Laura Gehl to my third graders. Afterwards they are building amusement parks out of some junk I’ve been collecting.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
