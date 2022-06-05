Previous
secret government lab? by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3252

secret government lab?

Didn’t show up on the map. Looked abandoned, but what are all those satellite antennas for? And what’s up with the mural? A distraction? It’s all very mysterious.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
margonaut ace
Wouldn't doubt it one bit in your neck of the woods. Sounds like you should write a book!
June 6th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
@margonaut That is my dream . . . I was an editor many many many years ago. I miss writing but I’m not very focused right now!
June 6th, 2022  
