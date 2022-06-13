Previous
should be cute, might be creepy by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3260

No matter where you sit in my friend Maricelis’s room, you can feel their eyes watching you. Our friend Sundeep thinks they’re a bit demented. The one in the corner definitely has the evil eye.
13th June 2022

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
LOL. Love her book corner. Not sure about all those watching eyes.
June 15th, 2022  
