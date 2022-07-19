Previous
what do you think is in there? by wiesnerbeth
what do you think is in there?

That question was followed by, “ok, which one of us is going to touch it?” Adventures with Marianne.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
