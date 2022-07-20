Previous
meeting people from the internet by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3297

meeting people from the internet

Thank goodness my lovely 365 friend (and her friends) turned out not to be ax murderers, serial killers, or human traffickers. Turns out my son didn’t need to track my whereabouts after all . . .
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
