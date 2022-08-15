Sign up
Photo 3323
blue ribbon!
Mine’s the one on top. Pretty exciting since I entered it in the “machine quilting” category — not my strongest skill, but I was happy with how it turned out.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
