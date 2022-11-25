Previous
on the wall
on the wall

. . . in the Baldwin-Reynolds House in Meadville. We went for the Christmas display, loved finding this on the wall. My dad left a lot of notes like this on things he fixed or finished or made.
25th November 2022

