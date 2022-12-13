Previous
Next
more sick day sewing by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3443

more sick day sewing

Finished all the tabs for my 2020 Sarah Fielke block-of-the-month. Will try to get my mom and my aunt to trim them and turn them inside out while we wait for the ham to cook on Christmas.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise