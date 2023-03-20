Sign up
Photo 3540
vintage linen
Bought this from my friend Shannon and am now wondering what I will do with it. She turns hers into lovely little quilts but that seems beyond me at this particular moment.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
0
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3543
photos
9
followers
8
following
970% complete
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
Views
0
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
