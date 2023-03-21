Previous
Next
gotta love brunch with babs by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3541

gotta love brunch with babs

Five ingredients — chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, and crescent rolls. Seven ingredients — I forgot there was Italian seasoning and melted butter. Mix. Wrap. Brush with melted butter. Bake. 25 minutes. 375 degrees.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise