not jiffy by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3918

not jiffy

I’ve been here an hour and a half and still haven’t gotten out of the car. Although I have already gotten my bill — over $700. Why didn’t I just go to the gas station for the $39 oil change and tire rotation?! Wishing this was an April Fool’s joke.
1st April 2024

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1073% complete

