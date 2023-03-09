Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
68 / 365
Wacky Washi Tape
It is very happy. Isn't it cute?
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Willa Martin
@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
68
photos
15
followers
23
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
9th March 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
lovely colours and such a happy photo for a wet dull thursday. I have some of this tape, don't know what to use it for!
March 9th, 2023
Willa Martin
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you! You can make happy faces with it! What is on your tape? Any cute animals?
March 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@willamartin
cats!!!! Three rolls given to me as a gift, never used it
March 9th, 2023
Megan
ace
What a happy washi tape being! :)
I don't own any, but I have thought about getting some to use to mark pages in journals - my sticky notes always fall off, but tape I could press together so it's taped to itself and both sides of the page (but washi tape would still be removeable later, is my understanding). Maybe that's a good use for your cat washi tape
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
!
What else do you use your tape for Willa?
March 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@kuva
thanks Megan, it is very tacky!
March 9th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love purple so a purple smile is perfection!
March 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I don't own any, but I have thought about getting some to use to mark pages in journals - my sticky notes always fall off, but tape I could press together so it's taped to itself and both sides of the page (but washi tape would still be removeable later, is my understanding). Maybe that's a good use for your cat washi tape @30pics4jackiesdiamond !
What else do you use your tape for Willa?