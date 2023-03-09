Previous
Wacky Washi Tape by willamartin
68 / 365

Wacky Washi Tape

It is very happy. Isn't it cute?
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
JackieR ace
lovely colours and such a happy photo for a wet dull thursday. I have some of this tape, don't know what to use it for!
March 9th, 2023  
Willa Martin
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you! You can make happy faces with it! What is on your tape? Any cute animals?
March 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@willamartin cats!!!! Three rolls given to me as a gift, never used it
March 9th, 2023  
Megan ace
What a happy washi tape being! :)

I don't own any, but I have thought about getting some to use to mark pages in journals - my sticky notes always fall off, but tape I could press together so it's taped to itself and both sides of the page (but washi tape would still be removeable later, is my understanding). Maybe that's a good use for your cat washi tape @30pics4jackiesdiamond !

What else do you use your tape for Willa?
March 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@kuva thanks Megan, it is very tacky!
March 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love purple so a purple smile is perfection!
March 9th, 2023  
