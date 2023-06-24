Previous
Squirt Gun Art by willamartin
175 / 365

Squirt Gun Art

I made this at my art camp with a squirt gun.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
48% complete

