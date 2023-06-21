Previous
Cool-a-hoop by willamartin
172 / 365

Cool-a-hoop

This is my favorite hula hoop. It got ripped but I don't care.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

