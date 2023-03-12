Previous
Peck by willamartin
71 / 365

Peck

He is a bird in Khan Academy Kids. I made this in the app.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
20% complete

Polly
Was this computer generated?
March 14th, 2023  
