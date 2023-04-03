Previous
Trash Can Rock by willamartin
93 / 365

Trash Can Rock

This is a cool rock I found behind a trash can.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Dawn ace
Very interesting
April 3rd, 2023  
