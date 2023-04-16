Previous
Bug by willamartin
Bug

I found this under some wood. A little out of focus but I don't care. It was moving fast.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
Brigette ace
Nice one Willa. It’s good to make a decision on what YOU like!
It’s good to be curious and experiment too 😁
April 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice one Willa and yes some move at amazing speed well done
April 15th, 2023  
