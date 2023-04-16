Sign up
106 / 365
Bug
I found this under some wood. A little out of focus but I don't care. It was moving fast.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
0
Willa Martin
@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
106
photos
24
followers
30
following
29% complete
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
15th April 2023 2:57pm
Tags
30-photos2023
Brigette
ace
Nice one Willa. It’s good to make a decision on what YOU like!
It’s good to be curious and experiment too 😁
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice one Willa and yes some move at amazing speed well done
April 15th, 2023
