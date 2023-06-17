Previous
Next
Dad and Me by willamartin
168 / 365

Dad and Me

My dad and I made this painting together. We painted our hands and then stuck them on.
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Willa Martin

@willamartin
My name is Willa and I am 7 years old. I am doing this project for homeschooling. My mom and brother help me. My brother...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise