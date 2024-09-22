Previous
Italy 24 - Day 9 by wincho84
Photo 1543

Italy 24 - Day 9

Out on the boat to get ice cream. Tomato, mozzarella & artichoke stuffed chicken with roast potatoes. Cheese ravioli with a sage butter for dinner.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses.
