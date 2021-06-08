Sign up
Photo 2400
Assemly
I nearly got what I want, I just too shy to poke my camera for too long.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
2
0
Suzanne
ace
What a beautiful 'painting'! You could print this large, print it and on a white wall it would look great! What was it you actually wanted?
June 8th, 2021
Yao RL
@ankers70
I want an abstract of a group of people with repeated pattern and colours. But I moved my camera a fractionally too fast and lost the definition. I don't normally encounter a large group of people in colours. I am not brave enough to give another try,.
June 8th, 2021
