Assemly by yaorenliu
Photo 2400

I nearly got what I want, I just too shy to poke my camera for too long.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Suzanne ace
What a beautiful 'painting'! You could print this large, print it and on a white wall it would look great! What was it you actually wanted?
June 8th, 2021  
Yao RL
@ankers70 I want an abstract of a group of people with repeated pattern and colours. But I moved my camera a fractionally too fast and lost the definition. I don't normally encounter a large group of people in colours. I am not brave enough to give another try,.
June 8th, 2021  
