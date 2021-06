Paul Klee ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!) was a violinst, Paul Klee loved Bach, which violinist has not dreamed of playing ChaconnePaul Klee paint music, the repetition and tonal changes assimilate the most inner being of music - RhythmI know this is a bit contrived, but with no skills in Photoshop, this is what I can come up, the fine and broad strokes represent the variation in Chaconne.If you interested in Chaconne , Here is one version: