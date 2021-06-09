Sign up
Photo 2401
Chaconne
Paul Klee (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!)
was a violinst, Paul Klee loved Bach, which violinist has not dreamed of playing Chaconne
Paul Klee paint music, the repetition and tonal changes assimilate the most inner being of music - Rhythm
I know this is a bit contrived, but with no skills in Photoshop, this is what I can come up, the fine and broad strokes represent the variation in Chaconne.
If you interested in Chaconne , Here is one version:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngjEVKxQCWs
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
9th June 2021 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-klee
moni kozi
Excellent!!!
June 9th, 2021
moni kozi
Who needs photoshop when you can do this in camera? This is extraordinary! I love this!
June 9th, 2021
