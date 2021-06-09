Previous
Chaconne by yaorenliu
Photo 2401

Chaconne

Paul Klee ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!) was a violinst, Paul Klee loved Bach, which violinist has not dreamed of playing Chaconne

Paul Klee paint music, the repetition and tonal changes assimilate the most inner being of music - Rhythm

I know this is a bit contrived, but with no skills in Photoshop, this is what I can come up, the fine and broad strokes represent the variation in Chaconne.


If you interested in Chaconne , Here is one version:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngjEVKxQCWs
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Photo Details

moni kozi
Excellent!!!
June 9th, 2021  
moni kozi
Who needs photoshop when you can do this in camera? This is extraordinary! I love this!
June 9th, 2021  
