Where is the beach by yaorenliu
Photo 2459

Where is the beach

Cannot resist a double exposures when I see the sign and the water.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Suzanne ace
How do you do that, please?
August 6th, 2021  
