Photo 2661
Twilight Sonata
Captured the evening light on my cello case.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
11
2
365
NIKON D800
23rd February 2022 5:46pm
Carole G
Looked really abstract until I read the description
February 24th, 2022
MamaBec
At first glance my mind went right to the shape of a woman - then I saw the handle and that image was gone.
Great photo!
February 24th, 2022
