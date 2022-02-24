Previous
Twilight Sonata by yaorenliu
Photo 2661

Twilight Sonata

Captured the evening light on my cello case.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Carole G
Looked really abstract until I read the description
February 24th, 2022  
MamaBec
At first glance my mind went right to the shape of a woman - then I saw the handle and that image was gone.
Great photo!
February 24th, 2022  
