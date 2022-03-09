Previous
Next
Yellow Wednesday by yaorenliu
Photo 2674

Yellow Wednesday

I am working so hard to get rid of the orange. My rainbow is merging.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
its the bright light, try it in shade. i find it hard not to blow out the highlights when photographing flowers in full sun
March 9th, 2022  
kali ace
you could process it in the image> adjustments> selective colour section and bring the magenta down in the reds
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise