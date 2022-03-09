Sign up
Photo 2674
Yellow Wednesday
I am working so hard to get rid of the orange. My rainbow is merging.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Tags
rainbow2022
kali
ace
its the bright light, try it in shade. i find it hard not to blow out the highlights when photographing flowers in full sun
March 9th, 2022
kali
ace
you could process it in the image> adjustments> selective colour section and bring the magenta down in the reds
March 9th, 2022
