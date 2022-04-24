Previous
Arthropodium - Te Puna - 24 by yaorenliu
Photo 2720

Arthropodium - Te Puna - 24

Did not realise that the tip has so much piercing power.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Yao RL

kali ace
wow better watch out you dont get one in your eye while you are getting amongst it!
April 24th, 2022  
