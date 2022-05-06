Sign up
Photo 2732
Leads Street Bakery
They champion "ALL SORROWS ARE LESS WITH BREAD." I agree. Love their organic wholegrain sourdough.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
6th May 2022 1:26pm
Tags
mycity2022
