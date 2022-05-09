Sign up
Photo 2735
Wellington Chinese Masonic Society Building
Raining all day, nice to have a reserve. When I saw the mother and child, a quick action is all I need.
About the building:
Inter-war free-classical style with traditional Hung League (a Chinese political organisation) designs. The building’s exterior façade has a large amount of its original materials.
The building housed the Chee Kung Tong, a secret society that was originally dedicated to overthrowing China’s Qing Dynasty (1644-1912).
9th May 2022
9th May 22
MamaBec
ace
Looks like the mother and child spotted you too.
May 9th, 2022
