Wellington Chinese Masonic Society Building

About the building:

Inter-war free-classical style with traditional Hung League (a Chinese political organisation) designs. The building’s exterior façade has a large amount of its original materials.



The building housed the Chee Kung Tong, a secret society that was originally dedicated to overthrowing China’s Qing Dynasty (1644-1912).