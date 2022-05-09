Previous
Next
Wellington Chinese Masonic Society Building by yaorenliu
Photo 2735

Wellington Chinese Masonic Society Building

Raining all day, nice to have a reserve. When I saw the mother and child, a quick action is all I need.

About the building:
Inter-war free-classical style with traditional Hung League (a Chinese political organisation) designs. The building’s exterior façade has a large amount of its original materials.

The building housed the Chee Kung Tong, a secret society that was originally dedicated to overthrowing China’s Qing Dynasty (1644-1912).
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
749% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Looks like the mother and child spotted you too.
May 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise