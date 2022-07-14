Sign up
Photo 2801
cello sectional
Did not manage taking photos, We had our first concert. Our piece is tha last, supposed to bring the climax to the end of the concert. We did not perfect but better than we expected, phew!
Two more days to the Gala concert. Here our cello section are practicing the Orchestra music.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
0
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2827
photos
158
followers
88
following
767% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
13th July 2022 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
