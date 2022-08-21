Previous
Next
Music Making by yaorenliu
Photo 2839

Music Making

Inspired by David Hockney's 'Still Life Blue Guitar' (1983)
For the current artist challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46943/artist-challenge-david-hockney
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Thought this photo might belong to you, Yao! The instrument touches those with sympathy!
August 21st, 2022  
kali ace
wonderful!
August 21st, 2022  
Dianne
This is very cool. Fav
August 21st, 2022  
Dianne
In guess you'll be looking forward to getting out of isolation and I hope you are back to 100%.
August 21st, 2022  
Yao RL ace
@dide Thanks, back to normal, but I got out of breath easily, quite annoying.
August 21st, 2022  
Dianne
@yaorenliu yes - we were very lacking in energy for about 4 weeks but seem ok again now. Don’t push yourself too hard.
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise