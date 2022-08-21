Sign up
Photo 2839
Music Making
Inspired by David Hockney's 'Still Life Blue Guitar' (1983)
For the current artist challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46943/artist-challenge-david-hockney
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Yao RL
Tags
ac-hockney
Maggiemae
ace
Thought this photo might belong to you, Yao! The instrument touches those with sympathy!
August 21st, 2022
kali
ace
wonderful!
August 21st, 2022
Dianne
This is very cool. Fav
August 21st, 2022
Dianne
In guess you'll be looking forward to getting out of isolation and I hope you are back to 100%.
August 21st, 2022
Yao RL
ace
@dide
Thanks, back to normal, but I got out of breath easily, quite annoying.
August 21st, 2022
Dianne
@yaorenliu
yes - we were very lacking in energy for about 4 weeks but seem ok again now. Don’t push yourself too hard.
August 21st, 2022
