Let's go shopping by yaorenliu
Photo 2874

Let's go shopping

25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Meet the 5 months old burmese cat going to town for a walk.
September 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Even the mannequins seem to be surprised, their hands seem to express their shock. Cool timing.
September 25th, 2022  
