Previous
Next
Cello Scroll or Sit Up by yaorenliu
Photo 2917

Cello Scroll or Sit Up

When I took it, I was thinking my cello Scroll ( like this one found in the web : https://i.redd.it/6qx541a45id51.jpg ). When I process it, somehow, it reminded me my daily sit up. so tense.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
An alien embryo to me.
But that pencil drawing... awesome
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise