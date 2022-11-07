Sign up
Photo 2917
Cello Scroll or Sit Up
When I took it, I was thinking my cello Scroll ( like this one found in the web :
https://i.redd.it/6qx541a45id51.jpg
). When I process it, somehow, it reminded me my daily sit up. so tense.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
1
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
moni kozi
ace
An alien embryo to me.
But that pencil drawing... awesome
November 7th, 2022
But that pencil drawing... awesome