April Human Expression - 8 by yaorenliu
Photo 3069

April Human Expression - 8

Went for bird photography, not a lot of human around.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Maggiemae ace
Someone should tell this sad lady, that her hairstyle doesn't suit her!
April 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
She doesn’t look overly happy
April 8th, 2023  
kali ace
not very flattering!
April 8th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🌷 ace
Is she upset with you taking her picture?
April 8th, 2023  
