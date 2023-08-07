Previous
Copenhagen architecture by yaorenliu
Copenhagen architecture

Firstly, this is another web download image as my photos are still in the dark. Spent hours at Danish Architecture Centre. So interesting to learn the future green design concept and practice by the Denish architects.
7th August 2023

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Heather
We can learn so much from Denmark!
August 7th, 2023  
