Helges-Ost

Another web image, not mine. Copenhagen is street photographer's heaven, I have tons of images. I like walking along small streets. somehow my instinct told me this is a yummy deli. While I was sitting outside eating my rye sandwich, I started to chat with a lady who told me this is the best shop for cheese,meat and bread in this famous street called little Paris.

More stories to come when I got my photos processed.