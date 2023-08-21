Previous
Iceland 13 by yaorenliu
Photo 3204

Iceland 13

I did not have much luck with light in the trip, but when it arrived, it was in ecstasy, running around trying to get different composition with 60 seconds.
21st August 2023

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
