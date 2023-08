Iceland - 12

Cotton grass, although not just growing in Iceland, is still iconic. Reading a plant book at one of the visitor centers, it tells how Icelanders, in the old days, tried to get rid of the seeds. The cottons were spread on the floor at night to let rats to eat their seeds, the cotton may then be used for the pillow stuffing - "poor men's pillows" as the book said because it does not hold its volume.