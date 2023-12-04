Previous
December Life - Non Human - 4 by yaorenliu
Photo 3309

December Life - Non Human - 4

Defeated, Trying to photograph these pigeons, but the background is so messy. A rough background processing, too late for perfection.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise