Previous
Photo 3397
Wellingtonians -1
May not be strictly correct, but this month I am going to post people that I have captured in Wellington, Inside or out.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3510
photos
151
followers
92
following
930% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
23rd January 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Why not. Candids make for some great shots, I am sure you will get some good ones. I look forward to seeing your photographs.
March 1st, 2024
eDorre
ace
Another neat theme!
March 1st, 2024
