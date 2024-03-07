Previous
Wellingtonian - 7 by yaorenliu
Photo 3403

Wellingtonian - 7

One thing I like Wellington is that you can wear whatever you like, No one is making a big deal about it.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Westerbeke
dang, jelly you found this guy :-)
March 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like an interesting independent soul.
March 7th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Love welly for that
Bonus points for reflection of The old Bank arcade
March 7th, 2024  
moni kozi
I wonder if he identifies as a unicorn...
March 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Colorful
March 7th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
@helenw2 I have no idea who he is, first time see him.
March 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
He looks like quiet the character, love his headphones and expression. Great street capture, fav.
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise