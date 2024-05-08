Experiencing Melbourne - 8

Previous
Katherine, architect is her profession and the resident of Guildford Lane, who has transformed this place to an attractive urban green zone where cafes are prosperous with these transformations

I had a lovely talk with her while she is pruning the plants.

Here is the link about the story of the place:
https://www.google.com/search?q=prosperrous+definition&oq=prosperrous+definition&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIJCAEQABgNGIAEMgkIAhAAGA0YgAQyCQgDEAAYDRiABDIJCAQQABgNGIAEMgkIBRAAGA0YgAQyCQgGEAAYDRiABDIJCAcQABgNGIAEMgkICBAAGA0YgAQyCAgJEAAYDRge0gEKMTEzNDNqMGoxNagCCLACAQ&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Another view of the place: https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2024-05-08
