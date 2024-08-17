Previous
Over a dead fish by yaorenliu
Over a dead fish

They smelt a dead fish hundreds meters away. They found it. It is the time to fight for who is going to consume it first.

We were running just as fast after them. Not for the fish, of course..
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Such magnificent action captures and scenes. I hope you were far enough away!
August 17th, 2024  
