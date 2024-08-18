Sign up
Previous
Photo 3567
Eating leftovers
Following yesterday's shot. Now it was the turn for the two eagles to fight for the dead fish.
Exciting as it is the first time I have seen the bald eagles.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
4
3
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3685
photos
148
followers
86
following
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
eDorre
ace
Love the poses!
August 18th, 2024
Christina
ace
One looks like he/she is crowing at the moon :) Where did the bears go?
August 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
How wonderful!
August 18th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
awesome
August 18th, 2024
