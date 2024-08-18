Previous
Eating leftovers by yaorenliu
Photo 3567

Eating leftovers

Following yesterday's shot. Now it was the turn for the two eagles to fight for the dead fish.

Exciting as it is the first time I have seen the bald eagles.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
eDorre ace
Love the poses!
August 18th, 2024  
Christina ace
One looks like he/she is crowing at the moon :) Where did the bears go?
August 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
How wonderful!
August 18th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
awesome
August 18th, 2024  
