One of Each by yaorenliu
You can see this family above the falls from yesterday's photo, The salmon population in Alaska is abundant. They are have a feast.

I will try to show you each individual's closeup with fish - hopefully.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Love this shot
Love this shot
August 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
Did they get one each.. ?
August 23rd, 2024  
How exciting!
How exciting!
August 23rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
@julzmaioro Not this time, but they had at least 10 each while I was there.
August 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture, great to see the fish going up in their treacherous journey.
August 23rd, 2024  
Cole Wallace
Love how they are all lined up!
August 23rd, 2024  
