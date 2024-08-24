Previous
Bear No 1 by yaorenliu
Bear No 1

The bear on the far side from yesterday's photo. She was the most capable hunter.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture with wonderful details on both bear and fish! It must have been so exciting to see live.
August 24th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic focus and timing!
August 24th, 2024  
