City Melting Pot by yaorenliu
City Melting Pot

Prepared to get blurred or dizzy. I am going to do multi-exposure (or multi layers) this month.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Diana ace
what an exciting month, love the wat you started it with this beautiful immage.
October 1st, 2024  
Chrissie
Love this! Looking forward to seeing more of your multi-exposures.
October 1st, 2024  
