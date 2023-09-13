Iceland Trip Day 1

I have been post Iceland photos haphazardly, now it is time to make a diary, from day 1 to day 17. Although it is for my record, it maybe useful for people who is going to visit Iceland in the future.



Arrived at Reykjavík ahead of the rest of the group on 20th July. The bus links are efficient to get into the city in 45 mins.. Walk around the city is very manageable by foot. Here at Harpa - the concert hall. In front of the concert hall is a sculpture of Danish cellist Erling Blöndal Bengtsson who was a student of famous Piatigorsky. The sculpture is the work by Icelandic female sculptor Ólöf Pálsdóttir.