Iceland Trip Day 2

Walked into this mysterious Hólavallagarður cemetery dated 1838 in the morning. Hólavallagarður is probably the only place in Iceland, a country with hardly any trees, full of trees.



My photographer friends Uta, Peter, Rob and Mark arrived in the afternoon. Meet Helen, Biology and Art teacher from Boston and Jock Phillips ("One of New Zealand's leading historians") and his kind and capable wife Frida first time.